Meghan Markle sparks online backlash over latest decision involving father

Meghan Markle’s reported decision to cut off contact with her father Thomas Markle has triggered a fresh wave of backlash online.

Many social media users are questioning the Duchess of Sussex’s motives and calling for the family dispute to be kept out of the public eye.

After Radar Online reported that Meghan will not reach out to her father again, users took to X to accuse the Duchess of being harsh.

Some were even unconvinced by claims that she sent her father a private letter, while others express fatigue over the ongoing public focus on a deeply personal matter.

“She has made it clear that she wants this exchange to stay private and has no intention of revisiting past issues,” the source said of Meghan’s decision.

“Privately, she is saying she will never see Thomas again in person. She believes she has reached out carefully and safely, but her decision is final – there will be no visits."

Reacting on the news report, one critic penned, “She is so awful. He made a mistake which he apologised for.”

“She always works with the paparazzi, but he was overweight and a bit scruffy so she found a way to ostracise him so she didn’t have to have him at the wedding. Like she used the racism card to leave the UK.”

Another penned, “yea same story. wish they would take their family issues private. letters, calls, charades whatever but do it quietly. folks are strugglin everyday & got better thangs to do then listen to an aged out soho yacht bit part cable actress who married a dim prince for a useless title!”

“Sent him a letter saying everything was his fault! Big reach out!” a third lashed out at Meghan while another wrote, “No one knows whether a letter was actually sent.”

“No one knows who got it if it was sent. A claim was made that she wrote nasty words...yet no one has read the letter. There's two differing versions of the story of the letter. Then suddenly...silence. Thomas Sr...Thomas Jr...Carolyn Graham...all stopped talking...media blackout. Something is off. But we do know...Meghan is not seeing her Dad...period. And that's all we need to know about Meghan's cold character.”