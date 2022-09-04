 
Sunday September 04, 2022
September 04, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan has reported four deaths during the 24 hours by the novel coronavirus as number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,569,788, while the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,588 on Saturday. —APP

