What ‘freedom’?

The Taliban declared August 31 a national holiday to mark the anniversary of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan was lit with coloured lights. Despite such celebrations of independence and freedom, the women of Afghanistan are not free. They are being denied education, employment and independent travel.
Furthermore, more and more Afghans are falling below the poverty line and minorities feel unsafe. It is as if Afghanistan has been handed over by one brutal empire to another.
Sayed GB Shah Bokhari
Peshawar
