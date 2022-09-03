IHC summons CDA chief over non-payment to land owners

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday summoned the Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman in personal capacity on September 16, in a case pertaining to non-payment of compensation to affectees of various sectors.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, remarked that the CDA had failed to satisfy the court on the matter, adding that nonpayment of compensation was a violation of basic human rights. The chief justice ordered the CDA chairman to clarify why compensation had not been paid yet. “It is a grave issue which is being dealt with normally,” he observed.

Expressing displeasure, the chief justice remarked that land had been acquired from owners about forty years ago but unfortunately they were still waiting for payment. The court observed that the CDA had allotted 22,000 plots to its chairmen and members and asked whether the CDA wanted it to initiate contempt of court proceeding against its chairman. The civic body is serving others instead of the public, Justice Minallah added. The case was adjourned until 16.