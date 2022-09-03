Transparent polls demand of nation, says minister

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Local Government and Community Development (LGCD) Mian Mehmood-ur-Rashid has said that first the process of rehabilitation of flood victims would be completed and then there would be politics in Punjab. He said that local governments’ elections in Punjab would be held under the Act on which the government and the opposition would agree and not under the Act passed overnight by the former two months government.

Addressing a press conference on flood relief activities on Friday here at DGPR, Mehmood-ur-Rashid said that the entire nation was suffering due to the regime change operation, that was why transparent and prompt elections were the demand of the entire nation. He said, "Initially, the federal government was nowhere to be seen in the flood-affected areas of Punjab, now photo sessions are taking place. It is everyone's responsibility to help the flood victims who are in trouble. We all have to work together to get the flood affected people out of this historic catastrophe."

Earlier, speaking on the flood relief activities, the minister said that about 900,000 acres of land had been affected in the districts of South Punjab due to the floods and torrential rains, while 40 people were killed by floods and 37 people died in the collapse of houses. He said, "141 people were seriously injured and 2,009 people were slightly injured; 390 large animals and 1,136 small animals were affected by the flood in South Punjab."

He said that under the CM’s relief package, Rs1 million had been approved for the families of each deceased person while 300,000 for each injured person. "A survey of the flood-affected area is being conducted and after the survey is completed, the distribution of relief money will be started among the victims." he added.

The minister said that the LGCD department started preparation for flood fighting since February this year. It made available 235 dewatering sets, 122 tractor trolleys, 13 sucker machines, 41 generators and 52 temporary disposal stations for the DG Khan Division. He said that almost all departments were engaged in relief activities.

The minister ensured that every penny of the relief money would be transparently delivered to the beneficiaries. After the flood water recedes, the rehabilitation work will begin. First of all, the flood-affected roads, bridges, passages and infrastructure will be restored and the relevant departments will work together to provide relief to the victims. He said that he would again visit the flood-affected areas and review the ongoing rehabilitation process. He said, "Today, 10 trucks of relief goods are being sent to the flood-affected areas, while 1,000 gas stoves will be distributed among the flood victims. Sets of used clothes are also being sent to the affected areas", he said.

He said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan had collected Rs5 billion to help the flood victims through a telethon just in three hours which confirmed him as the most famous leader of Pakistan.