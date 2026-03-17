WhatsApp tests ‘Guest Mode’ in limited beta for users without accounts to use app

WhatsApp is testing a feature called “Guest Chats” that allows people to use the platform without creating an account or installing the application. Guests join conversations through a secure link that opens in WhatsApp Web on either a mobile or desktop browser. As of March 2026, the feature is currently rolling out to a limited number of beta testers on Android and iOS.

Here is how it works

A registered user generates a link through the “Invite a friend” option and shares it via SMS, email, or other platforms. The recipient clicks the link and can choose to “Continue as guest.”

Guests may enter a display name to join, and their profile is labeled with a “Guest” tag for the registered user to see.

Each guest session generates a unique identifier to create an encryption key, ensuring that messages remain private.

Guests can see the phone number of the person who invited them, but the inviter can easily block guests if the link is accessed by an unauthorized stranger.

Key limitations of WhatsApp guest chats

No group chats

No media sharing like photos, videos or stickers

No voice or video calls

Chats expire after 10 days of inactivity

Nonetheless, this feature appears to be a clear effort to attract users without requiring them to sign up. The company is in the testing phase, and an official date for a wider rollout has not been announced.