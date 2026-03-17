News
WhatsApp tests ‘Guest Mode’ in limited beta for users without accounts to use app
The feature is currently rolling out to select beta testers on Android and iOS as of March 2026
By The News Digital
March 17, 2026
WhatsApp is testing a feature called “Guest Chats” that allows people to use the platform without creating an account or installing the application. Guests join conversations through a secure link that opens in WhatsApp Web on either a mobile or desktop browser. As of March 2026, the feature is currently rolling out to a limited number of beta testers on Android and iOS.
Here is how it works
- A registered user generates a link through the “Invite a friend” option and shares it via SMS, email, or other platforms. The recipient clicks the link and can choose to “Continue as guest.”
- Guests may enter a display name to join, and their profile is labeled with a “Guest” tag for the registered user to see.
- Each guest session generates a unique identifier to create an encryption key, ensuring that messages remain private.
- Guests can see the phone number of the person who invited them, but the inviter can easily block guests if the link is accessed by an unauthorized stranger.
Key limitations of WhatsApp guest chats
- No group chats
- No media sharing like photos, videos or stickers
- No voice or video calls
- Chats expire after 10 days of inactivity
Nonetheless, this feature appears to be a clear effort to attract users without requiring them to sign up. The company is in the testing phase, and an official date for a wider rollout has not been announced.
Advertisement
Advertisement
-
Huang unveils Groq-powered AI system as Nvidia eyes $1 trillion market by 2027
-
Musk’s xAI sued over allegations Grok generated sexualized images of minors
-
Nvidia unveils NemoClaw: AI agent designed to fix security and privacy risks
-
Samsung shares rise after Nvidia tie-up on new AI chips in latest partnership
-
Apple rolls out new AirPods Max headphones with advanced features, including 'Live transmission'
-
Encyclopedia Britannica sues OpenAI over alleged use of its content for AI training
-
Nvidia set to reveal new chips, advance AI software at Nvidia GTC megaconference
-
US mayors raise concerns over AI data centres