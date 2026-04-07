Apple’s new foldable iPhone reaches key milestone as reports hint at 2026 launch window

Apple’s long-rumoured foldable iPhone has reached a key development milestone, raising fresh expectations about its potential launch timeline.

According to reports circulating online, the device, widely referred to as the iPhone Fold, has entered trial production with Foxconn, Apple’s primary manufacturing partner.

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The update was first shared by Weibo leaker Instant Digital.

The move into trial production suggests Apple is progressing towards mass manufacturing, a significant step for a product that has reportedly been in development for several years.

Recent analyst reports have suggested the device may arrive later than expected. Barclays analyst Tim Long said he does not expect the iPhone Fold to reach consumers until December, while Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman noted that “there is no doubt that [iPhone Fold] is going to come a little bit later than the Pro phones.”

Gurman attributed the delay to the technical challenges of foldable devices, as well as Apple’s history of launching major new products slightly after its core lineup.

However, the latest update may indicate Apple is still targeting a launch closer to its traditional autumn release window.

The shift to trial production has been interpreted as a sign that development remains on track.

Apple has not officially confirmed the device or its release timeline.