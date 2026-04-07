Five Nights at Epstein’s game sparks concern among parents
Jeffrey Epstein was arrested again in 2019 on federal charges of sex trafficking of minors
"Five Nights at Epstein's", a fan-made horror vide game, has sparked concern among parents and teachers after it started spreading rapidly among schoolchildren.
A dark parody of the popular “Five Nights at Freddy’s” series, the browser-based game places players on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s private Caribbean island of Little St. James.
Players must survive five nights by monitoring security cameras and avoiding threats based on Epstein.
Videos on social media show students playing the game on laptops.
Parents say it trivializes the sexual abuse and trafficking of minors, while some districts have moved to block access.
Epstein was arrested again in 2019 on federal charges of sex trafficking of minors. His 2019 death in a Manhattan jail cell was ruled a suicide.
The US Justice Department's release of millions of internal documents related to Jeffrey Epstein has revealed the late financier and sex offender's ties to many prominent people in politics, finance, academia and business, both before and after he pleaded guilty in 2008 to prostitution charges, including soliciting an underage girl.
The Justice Department has said the material could include fake images or untrue allegations, as well as pornographic material.
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