Meta allegedly censors Hungary ruling party posts

The Fidesz party of Hungary together with its supporters accuse the social media company Meta of electoral interference in the upcoming elections. Prime Minister Viktor Orbán faces censorship allegations for his social media posts which fact-checkers have shown to be unsubstantiated.

The dispute examines social media platforms and their role in political elections and their function as distributors of false information.

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Pro-Orbán social media accounts including Balázs Orbán's campaign chief posts and Mario Nawfal's political commentary allege that Meta restricted Fidesz content before Hungary's 12 April elections.

The claims suggest opposition parties may have influenced reporting on Facebook posts. Meta denies any restrictions, confirming that Orbán’s posts remain active.

The claims cite Meta former legal advisor Tisza MEP Dóra Dávid, claiming that she advised her followers to report the content of Fidesz. However, Dávid uploaded a video in November 2025 showing users how they can report hate speech and misinformation, which aligns with Meta’s Community Standards and the Digital Services Act of the European Union. Meta uses third-party fact-checkers in Hungary for checking user-reported content.

A spokesperson from Meta clarified that none of Orbán’s posts were deleted and pointed out that the rules apply to everyone equally. The company is using third-party fact-checking services in Europe and gradually rolling out the Community Notes platform in the US.

While allegations against Meta lack evidence, Fidesz has faced accusations of spreading disinformation about political opponents.