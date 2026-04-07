How WhatsApp noise cancellation feature works: Everything you need to know

WhatsApp is currency rolling out a significant update for Android that will let users enable noise cancellation during voice and video calls. The new feature will work to filter out unnecessary background noise and make voice conversations clearer.

WhatsApp noise cancellation: How the feature works

The WhatsApp beta for Android (version 2.26.11.8) introduces a new noise suppression feature for calls. This functionality keeps conversations clear by removing sounds such as traffic wind, or noise from crowded environments in real-time. By filtering out unwanted noise without affecting the speaker’s voice, the update enhances audio quality and makes conversations feel more natural. While initially limited to a small group of beta users, the feature is now rolling out to more users.

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The prime meaning of this feature for beta users is to improve the quality of voice and video calls by reducing background noise. The latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.26.14.1, now available on the Google Play Store, introduces integrated noise cancellation for both voice and video calls.

Enabling and disabling noise cancellation

The feature is designed for those users who frequently make calls in noisy surroundings. It works particularly well for outdoor calls, allowing users to enjoy a more consistent and improved experience across both voice and video.

While some users might find that noise cancellation affects their call audio quality in ways they don’t like, they can turn the feature off at any time. This built-in noise cancellation is currently available to select beta testers who install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store. The company is gradually rolling out this option, so access is limited initially. Over the coming weeks, more users should be able to enable the feature to improve audio clarity and create a more focused calling environment.