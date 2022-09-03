Donations needed

Flood victims across different areas of Pakistan are currently without food, medicine and shelter, and many have lost all they owned. In order to help them, donations such as food, tents, water and medicine are required.

Additionally, the government needs financial assistance to provide immediate relief to the survivors, given that our own coffers are depleted. One hopes that the government will, for once, use the funds that they are given responsibly.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad