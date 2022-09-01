Probe into mysterious death of Kalash woman sought

CHITRAL: The elders of Chitral on Wednesday asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister and Inspector General of Police to take notice of the ‘murder’ of married Kalash woman in Peshawar and order an impartial probe into the dubious incident of suicide.

Speaking at a press conference, Tehrik Haqooq-e-Chitral chairman Pir Mukhtar, leaders of Tanzim-e-Dawat wa Azimat Maulana Israruddin Alhilal, Shabbir Ahmad Khan, Ahmad Karim and others alleged that a married Kalash woman was murdered in Peshawar but now officials of the Rahman Baba Police Station were busy in twisting the case as suicide.

“This is a joke to make this murder case a suicide one as the body of slain woman bore three bullet injuries,” Pir Mukhtar alleged, adding that the station house officer of Rahman Baba Police Station was involved in twisting the case so the perpetrators of crime could evade the law.

He said that the Kalash woman had come to his parents’ home in Bamburet but the family of her father-in-law persuaded her and took her to Peshawar where she was eventually shot dead.

He said that the couple had a strained relations for the past several months, which led to the murder of the woman. The elders said that the provincial government should implement the executive order as per the KP Assembly resolution so that protection could be provided to the poor and underage girls from Chitral and elsewhere in the province.

Tehrik Haqooq-e-Chitral chairman Pir Mukhtar said that his organisation had also launched a movement in Peshawar to put a halt to such barbarism against the poor girls from Chitral.