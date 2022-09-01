U19 cricketers camp begin ahead of PJL draft

LAHORE: Around 60 top performers of the national U19 one-day and three-day events have assembled in Lahore to prepare for the inaugural edition of the Pakistan Junior League.

The National U19 Championship (three-day) concluded in Karachi on Sunday with Sindh Blues emerging victorious against Sindh Whites at the UBL Sports Complex.

The players have joined the best performers of the domestic U16 and U13 tournaments played this year who are already lodged in Lahore as part of the PCB Pathway Programme.

The players will work with local and foreign coaches (Engro Cricket Coaching Project) and will be integrated into the PCB Pathway Programme in the lead-up to the PJL draft.

The players who will make it to the six PJL teams will stay back in Lahore for a collective preparation camp before they join their respective sides towards the end of September.

The inaugural edition of the junior league will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, from October 6-21.