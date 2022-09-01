Newborn baby’s body disappears from grave

The Sir Syed police on Wednesday detained a gravedigger after the body of a newborn baby disappeared from its grave at the Shah Muhammad cemetery in North Karachi.

The boy’s body had been buried on August 28, but when the family arrived at his grave on Wednesday, they found his body had disappeared from his grave. Police said bloodstains could be seen at the grave, while the shroud in which the body was wrapped was lying outside the grave, adding that a wild animal could have been behind the incident. They have, however, detained a gravedigger after the family voiced their suspicions about him.