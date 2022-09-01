Newborn baby’s body disappears from grave

The Sir Syed police on Wednesday detained a gravedigger after the body of a newborn baby disappeared from its grave at the Shah Muhammad cemetery in North Karachi.
The boy’s body had been buried on August 28, but when the family arrived at his grave on Wednesday, they found his body had disappeared from his grave. Police said bloodstains could be seen at the grave, while the shroud in which the body was wrapped was lying outside the grave, adding that a wild animal could have been behind the incident. They have, however, detained a gravedigger after the family voiced their suspicions about him.
FlowThe Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Asif Kasi, Hassan Iqbal, Mariam Waheed,...
Taking notice of the medical issues of the policemen and their families, the Sindh inspector general of police ,...
Malaria, diarrhoea, respiratory infections, fever, diabetes, blood pressure, trauma and gastrointestinal disorders are...
Karachi’s Additional IG Javed Alam Odho has appealed to senior police officers to help the flood victims.Chairing a...
A joint programme of the Sindh government’s Local Government Department and the United National Children’s Fund ...
Police launched an investigation after a citizen complained on Wednesday that the gold he kept in a locker of a...
Comments