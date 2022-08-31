Leaked audio exposed PTI’s real intention: PPP, PMLN

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan and people’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Tuesday said the leaked audio has exposed the real intention of the PTI in which a former finance minister of the PTI was instigating the two provincial ministers to default Pakistan and Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan should take a notice of anti-state acts of the PTI.

“The reality of former finance minister Shaukat Tareen and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has come to light and the audio leak of the former finance minister should also be considered as a confession for the anti-state activities,” said Senator Palwasha Khan of PPP and Senator Afnanullah Khan of the PMLN while addressing a joint press conference.

Palwasha said PTI’s former finance minister Shaukat Tareen’s instigation to put the country on default is act of unforgivable as the country was facing worst floods in the country while the PTI’s Chairman Imran Khan and his ex-finance minister were conspiring against the country. She said that on the situation in Pakistan, enemies like Modi also tweeted in sympathy with Pakistan while Imran Khan was busy trying to revolt against the country.

Palwasha said that five youths in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa drowned in floods after calling for help for five hours but on this the shameful statement of the spokesperson of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government made the statement that helicopter is not for saving lives.

She also condemned the Punjab government for registering the blasphemy case on journalists. Senator Afnaullah Khan of the PMLN said the ex-finance minister Shaukat Tareen should be ashamed on the audio leak and his instigation to put the country into risk of default. He said there is no doubt that they are destroying the country by taking money from abroad. “Why did they go to the IMF,” he asked from the PTI.

He said Imran Khan made a fraud of getting pledge of Rs5 billion in telethon as the people were seated in the next room and phoned him to make their pledges. He said Imran Khan gradually damaged relations with the European Union also.