Thar coal power plants to hit 2,000MW target in 2023

KARACHI: Shanghai Electric’s Thar Coal Power Plant is set to start injecting electricity into the system, the country's top energy executive said on Tuesday, while coal-fired projects' generation is seen hitting 2,000MW this year.

“Thar Engro Coal Power Project has already become operational, and Shanghai Electric’s plant will also come online very soon,” said Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastagir Khan addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 11th IEEEP Fair 2022 at Expo Centre Karachi.

The energy minister also revealed that Thar coal power projects were poised to achieve their production target of 2,000MW within 2023.

“I have visited Tharparkar, most recently, and witnessed lignite coal being extracted, and power plants being set up on a fast-track basis,” the minister said.

He said a railway link would be developed for the transportation of indigenous coal from Thar to the rest of the country.

“Thar coal can provide the needed ray of hope for the future of Pakistan’s energy security.”

Khan said The IEEEP Fair presented a unique opportunity to electronics, electrical, and renewable energy companies, consultants as well as trade visitors to share

their views, cultivate understanding of

the latest developments and technological expertise in the engineering industry and also explore various innovative, and affordable solutions to engineering-related challenges.

He appreciated IEEEP Karachi and Badar Expo Solutions for organising an event that benefited an entire industry.

Chairman IEEEP Engr Khalid Pervez in his welcome address stated that the exhibition would provide a great platform for established businesses and small startups to connect and establish professional partnerships and future collaborations.

“The fair will also bring together the industry and the academia through its conferences, where renowned professors will present their research and industry professionals will share their life work, thus paving the way for future generation of young engineers, to stay connected to the industry by conducting research on the near future ideas so that their thesis is based on the innovation and technology that is incumbent to the industry,” Pervez said.

Engr Ahmed Zubair, Convener

IEEEP FAIR and Sponsorships, said a

total of 98 companies exhibited around 500 products in the three-day exhibition

and wished all the exhibitors a very fruitful and productive interaction throughout the event.

Dr Sohail Aftab Qureshi, President IEEEP, said the IEEEP Fair was instrumental in creating an interface between solution providers and seekers by encouraging

participation from a large section of

decision-makers and meet companies engaged in providing professional goods and services.