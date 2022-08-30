Swiss woman on trial over ‘IS’ knife attack

BELLINZONA, Switzerland: A Swiss woman with a history of psychiatric problems went on trial on Monday, accused of trying to murder two women in a shop in the name of the Islamic State group.
The 29-year-old Muslim is accused of committing a "terrorist act" in the attack in the plush Manor department store in Lugano in southern Switzerland’s Italian-speaking Ticino region on November 24, 2020.
One of the two victims suffered a serious neck injury. The second sustained wounds on one hand and managed, with others, to control the assailant until the police arrived. The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was flanked by police as she appeared at Switzerland’s Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona, also in Ticino.
