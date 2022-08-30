First phase of National T20 Cup kicks off today

RAWALPINDI: The domestic cricket action 2022-23 will start here at the Pindi Stadium with the first phase of the National T20 Cup from today (Tuesday).

Sindh will be taking on Southern Punjab in the opening match while the day’s second match will see Balochistan playing against Central Punjab. Due to the ongoing Asia Cup, all the matches in the first leg will be played under natural light. The first match will start at 9.30am with the second starting at 2pm daily. From September 12 onward the first match will start at 3pm while the second at 7.30pm.

The Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 will be played in two legs. Pindi Stadium will host the first 16 matches till September 7 and then the action will move to Multan Cricket Stadium where the remaining matches will be played from September 10-19. Balochistan captain Yasir Shah said: “We are looking forward to carry the momentum from the Pakistan Cup. Our youngsters --Haseebullah and Abdul Wahid Bangalzai -- were terrific in that tournament and I am sure they will continue their form. We have a good T20 side and our players have been doing well in different leagues recently.”

Central Punjab captain Faheem Ashraf said: “To thrive in T20 competitions, it is important to come together as a unit and develop good combinations from the onset, so we are looking to do that.”

Southern Punjab vice-captain Zain Abbas said: “We have prepared well for it and are coming into this tournament with a passion to do well as we have not won a major tournament for Southern Punjab yet. We want to win this tournament.”

Sindh captain Saud Shakeel said: “Our strength is our good combination: we have good spinners, we have hard-hitting openers, Sharjeel being one of them, and we have sloggers in the middle-order. Hopefully, we will do well in this tournament.”