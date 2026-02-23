Kylie Jenner marks death anniversary of hairstylist Jesus Guerrero with '222' tribute
The reality star posted a touching throwback glimpse with her late pal
Kylie Jenner is remembering her pal and hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero.
On the one year anniversary of the hairstylist's tragic passing, the reality star took to her Instagram account to share a touching tribute.
“222. I miss you,” she wrote to her Stories on Sunday, February 22, along with a throwback mirror selfie with Guerrero.
In the snap, the late hairstylist can be seen styling Kylie's hair when the picture was clicked.
Guerrero's sister announced his death a year ago as she set up a GoFundMe page for the expenses of his funeral.
“My name is Gris, Jesus’s younger sister,” Guerrero's sister wrote at the time. “It is with a heavy heart that we let the world know that Jesus Guerrero has gone to heaven. He is a son, a brother, an uncle, an artist, a friend, and so much more.”
Soon after the late hairstylist's untimely death, news broke Kylie honored her friend, calling him “a light" in her life.
Jesus was more than my friend — he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love and unwavering support. I don’t know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side,” Kylie penned.
It was reported at the time that Kylie also paid for Guerrero's funeral expenses.
“As upset as she feels, she knows it’s so much worse for his family. She doesn’t want them to stress about money. She’s taking care of expenses, including those associated with his funeral," a source told People.
