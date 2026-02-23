Keith Urban fires entire management team after divorcing Nicole Kidman

Country star Keith Urban has parted ways with his entire management team, which also includes longtime manager Gary Borman.

The revelation came from a source in Nashville. “Management – everybody’s gone,” the insider told Page Six.

The singer's split from Borman, who has also managed artists like Faith Hill, Lady Antebellum, and Trace Adkins, has shocked the country music capital, since Urban has been a client for over two decades.

A separate source explained Urban’s split from Borman is partially because the music vet is gearing up to retire this year.

“It’s nothing salacious,” they said. The split, however, feels sudden as Urban is currently touring his latest album High and A(Live), the first source pointed out.

Urban’s professional separations come just a little over a month after he finalised his divorce from his ex-wife, Nicole Kidman, and amid ongoing rumours that he’s romancing country singer Karley Scott Collins.

Collins, who opened up for Urban’s tour in May, 2025, addressed the romance buzz last month after a report surfaced that the two were shacking up together. She posted a screenshot of an article with the headline “Keith Urban moved in with Karley Scott Collins? Fresh speculation amid divorce?”

“Y’all, this is absolutely RIDICULOUS and untrue,” she wrote, accompanied by a crying-laughing emoji.

Urban was also previously linked to guitarist Maggie Baugh, but a friend of Baugh’s nixed that rumour, telling Taste of Country, “Honestly, I was heartbroken for them because the media scrutiny is insane and the things that people say … They’re like, stirring up rumors about Maggie Baugh, and I’m like, ‘She’s a good friend of mine and I know that’s absolutely not true.”

Meanwhile, multimillionaire businessman and chairman of the board for MGM Resorts International, Paul Salem is reportedly “pursuing” Kidman, though sources claimed she’s still single.

Urban has stayed relatively mum about his split from Kidman and his post-divorce dating life. He also remains tight-lipped about his professional splits, so far.