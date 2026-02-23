Akinola Davies Jr. gives his immigrant parents a shoutout in 2026 BAFTAs acceptance speech

Akinola Davies Jr. dedicated his BAFTA Award for Outstanding Debut to immigrant parents, who “sacrificed everything” for their children’s futures.

The 40-year-old director won for My Father's Shadow, a coming-of-age drama set during Nigeria’s 1993 election crisis that follows two brothers navigating Lagos with their troubled father.

He accepted the award from Ethan Hawke at the Royal Festival Hall during the British Academy Film Awards ceremony on Sunday.

Taking to the stage alongside his brother and collaborator Wale Davies, the filmmaker thanked his family for “nurturing the spark” behind the project and paid tribute to migrant families.

"To all those whose parents migrated, your stories matter more than ever," he added in his acceptance speech.

Wale Davies also honoured their late father, Akinola David Sr., reflecting on the metaphor of shadows as “proof of light.” He also expressed hope that their work would inspire others in the same way their father inspired them.

"I'm gonna let my amazing brother and director acknowledge the amazing village we took to create this film," Wale said. "But first, I want to give thanks to God and to my father, Akinola David Sr. Thank you for the shadow you cast over our lives.

He continued, "Shadows are proof of light, and I hope one day we may cast the shadow that both intrigues and inspires our loved ones, and to the love of my life, my daughter, I love you."

Elsewhere at the ceremony, producer Claire Binns, creative director of Picturehouse Cinemas, also received BAFTA’s Outstanding Contribution to British Cinema award.