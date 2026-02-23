Host Alan Cumming thanks BAFTAs audience for understanding after Tourette’s interruption from activist

Host Alan Cumming addressed the audience at the British Academy Film Awards on Sunday night after audible outbursts from Tourette’s campaigner John Davidson were heard during the ceremony.

The event, held at Royal Festival Hall and broadcast on BBC One, was briefly disrupted when Davidson, 54, let out involuntary shouts. At one point during the ceremony, Davidson could be heard yelling, “Shut the f*** up,” during a speech from BAFTA chair Sara Putt, as well as “f*** you” when the directors of the winner for Best Children’s and Family Film accepted their award.

Davidson also shouted a racial slur as actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo presented the award for Best Visual Effects, per Variety. Davidson, who was diagnosed with Tourette’s Syndrome at 25 after experiencing symptoms from childhood, is the inspiration behind the nominated film I Swear.

Those in attendance, including BAFTA president Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, reportedly reacted with visible surprise as the auditorium fell silent during speeches, making the outbursts more noticeable.

"The auditorium fell completely silent during the speeches, making the sudden outbursts clearly audible. The reaction in the room was one of visible shock, yet no one openly responded," a source told HELLO!

Cumming acknowledged the moment on stage, explaining that strong language can be part of how Tourette’s presents for some individuals. "You may have noticed some strong language in the background. This can be part of how Tourette's syndrome shows up for some people as the film explores that experience," Alan said on the stage. Thanks for your understanding and helping create a respectful space for everyone. We apologise if you are offended."

Cumming addressed the audience again later in the evening, this time apologising to anyone who may have been offended by Davidson’s words. “Tourette’s syndrome is a disability, and the tics you’ve heard tonight are involuntary, which means the person who has Tourette’s syndrome has no control over their language. We apologise if you are offended tonight,” he said.

Prior to the show as well, the event’s stage manager introduced Davidson, 54, to the audience and alerted attendees that they might hear some “involuntary noises or movements” during the ceremony, per Variety.

Davidson appeared to have left the audience during the second half of the show, per Variety.

I Swear, directed by Kirk Jones, received five nominations, including best leading actor for Robert Aramayo, who ultimately won the award as well as BAFTAs EE Rising Star.

During his acceptance speech for the latter award, the actor praised Davidson and called for greater understanding of his condition. “John Davidson is the most remarkable man I ever met,” Aramayo, 33, said. “He’s so forthcoming with education and he believes there should still be so much more we need to learn about Tourette’s.”

Aramayo continued, “I just want to say for people who are living with Tourette’s, it’s the buzz around them that helped define what their experience is, so to quote the film, ‘They need support and understanding.'”