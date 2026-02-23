Wiz Khalifa reveals unconventional birthday punch tradition with teenage son in new video

Wiz Khalifa has drawn attention online after sharing footage of a controversial birthday ritual involving his teenage son.

The rapper, 38, posted an Instagram Stories clip showing him giving his son Sebastian 13 light punches to the stomach to mark his 13th birthday. He dubbed it a long-running family tradition.

In the video, the See You Again artist is seen preparing with a boxing glove before counting down each punch. Sebastian initially winced and lowered his arms, but his father encouraged him to keep his hands up and brace his core while taking each hit.

Khalifa joked through the moment, later captioning the post that they were still doing “birthday licks” in their home.

Khalifa shares Sebastian with his ex-wife, Amber Rose, whom he was married to from 2013 to 2016. He also has a young daughter, Kaydence, with partner Aimee Aguilar, whom he has reportedly been dating since 2019.

The rapper has previously spoken openly about parenting, including during a 2024 appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, where he discussed balancing fatherhood with his lifestyle and public image.

At the time, he said schools and parents today are generally less judgmental about marijuana use compared to previous generations.

“They expect it,” he said on the podcast. “They know what’s up. It’s not like back in the day [where] you’re considered a bad parent if you smoke weed.”