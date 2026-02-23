Hailey Bieber's subtle gesture for Eric Dane’s family revealed

Hailey Bieber quietly steps in for Eric Dane’s daughters

Hollywood is showing support to Eric Dane's family after his death.

And Hailey Bieber just made a major move to subtly tell the late actor's family that she is there for them during their tough time.

The wife of singer Justin Bieber quietly donated $20k to the GoFundMe account set up by Eric's close pals to support his daughters, Billie and Georgia, after the Grey Anatomy actor's death on Thursday.

However, the Rhode founder is not the only celebrity to drop a generous amount in the account. Brad Falchuk, Gwyneth Paltrow's husband, who also interviewed Eric's last conversation with Netflix, released a day after his passing.

Other notables names are Guy Oseary, who is Madonna's longtime manager, donated $5k, Dana Walden, who is Disney president, also donated the same amount.

For those unversed, Eric passed away on February 19, almost a year after he revealed his ALS battle. He was 53.

A statement released by his family read, "He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world."

"Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always.”