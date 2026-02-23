Host Alan Cumming thanks BAFTAs audience for patience after Tourette’s disturbance

Alan Cumming addressed the audience at the British Academy Film Awards on Sunday night after audible outbursts from Tourette’s campaigner John Davidson were heard during the ceremony.

The event, held at Royal Festival Hall and broadcast on BBC One, was briefly disrupted when Davidson, 54, let out involuntary shouts. Davidson, who was diagnosed with Tourette’s Syndrome at 25 after experiencing symptoms from childhood, is the inspiration behind the nominated film I Swear.

Those in attendance, including BAFTA president Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, reportedly reacted with visible surprise as the auditorium fell silent during speeches, making the outbursts more noticeable.

"The auditorium fell completely silent during the speeches, making the sudden outbursts clearly audible. The reaction in the room was one of visible shock, yet no one openly responded," a source told HELLO!

Cumming acknowledged the moment on stage, explaining that strong language can be part of how Tourette’s presents for some individuals.

"You may have noticed some strong language in the background. This can be part of how Tourette's syndrome shows up for some people as the film explores that experience," Alan said on the stage.

The host continued, "Thanks for your understanding and helping create a respectful space for everyone. We apologise if you are offended."

I Swear, directed by Kirk Jones, received five nominations, including best leading actor for Robert Aramayo, who ultimately won the award. The film traces Davidson’s early struggles with undiagnosed Tourette’s, the stigma he faced at school, and his eventual journey toward acceptance and advocacy.