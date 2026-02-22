Photo: Timothee Chalamet admits to being inspired by Matthew McConaughey's performance in 'Interstellar'

Timothée Chalamet has opened up about the lasting impression Matthew McConaughey left on him early in his career.

During a conversation for Variety, the actor revealed that he learned an important lesson about preparation while working alongside McConaughey on Interstellar.

Speaking about the experience, the boyfriend of Kylie Jenner admitted that the Oscar winner’s commitment to detail inspired him years later while working on Dune.

"Hugely inspired by you on Interstellar. There were times on Dune where I felt like, 'OK, how do I ground this for myself?'

"I would look at your level of preparation and be deeply inspired."

"On Dune 3, as opposed to the first movie, I came out early and studied the control panel — all sorts of hieroglyphics and things that aren’t tethered to reality. I wanted to know what each button did, and invent a dynamic for myself with it..."

He even went on to recall a memorable interaction on set that changed the way he approached his craft.

"I remember coming to set on Interstellar and you saying to me, 'How does that tractor work?' I had no clue."

"You said, 'You should know. If you were on this farm, you would know.' I thought you were half-joking, so I cracked a laugh, and you said, 'No. You should really know.'

"I went home that night and printed a bunch of research. I knocked on your trailer door. I was proud to show it. That stuff means a lot, man.

"As an actor, all you risk is looking foolish, because it’s a tremendously foolish job. If you can embrace that foolishness, nothing can stop you. You’re on a powerful light source, man, if you can embrace the clown in all this," he concluded.