Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams stun fans, making their romance public at 2026 BAFTA

Paul Mescal, Gracie Abrams debut romance at 2026 BAFTA Award Show

Since 2024, Paul Mescal has been romantically linked with Gracie Abrams. Now, at the 2026 BAFTA Awards, the pair took their romance public.

This has sent the actor's fans in a frenzy as the couple stood hand-in-hand at The Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, February 22.

For the event, Mescal slipped into a black suit while his girlfriend opted for a gown, dark brown in colour, with a floral pattern.

Their romance debut at the 2026 BAFTA marked a significant change in their relationship, which was at the start fairly private.

But in recent months – apart from appearing together on the red carpet – the pair have been sharing about their love in public.



For example, Abrams raved about Mescal over his performance in Hamnet on Instagram.

“I’ve found it nearly impossible to find the words to describe the weight of this film and the way it has remained in my bones since I saw it for the first time."

"But we are sitting in the kitchen right now, and I am looking back on these pictures and got immediately teary, so I’m just going to say that Chloe is singular."

"Jessie is singular. Paul is singular. Thank god for what they made. Go see it, and you will be better off,” she penned.

In addition, on Mescal's 30th birthday earlier this month, Abrams shared a heartwarming tribute to him on social media.