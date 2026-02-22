Milo Ventimiglia calls fatherhood 'pretty wild experience' as he expects second baby with wife Jarah Mariano

Milo Ventimiglia recently reflected on fatherhood and how it helped him understand emotions more

deeply.

For those unaware, the 48-year-old American actor welcomed his first child, daughter Ke'ala Coral, in January 2025, whom he shares with his wife, Jarah Mariano.

In his PEOPLE in 10 interview, Ventimiglia admitted that he has learnt to integrate his emotions into acting after the birth of his baby girl, Coral.

Articulating his thoughts, he said, "The well of understanding emotions and being able to convey them just bottoms out, and it's infinite."

"It's a pretty wild experience being able to take that new fatherhood and new family and plug it into my work," the dad of one quipped.

Ventimiglia and his wife Mariano, an actress, model, and entrepreneur, celebrated the first birthday of their daughter Coral in January 2026.

The couple, who was rumoured to be dating in 2022, tied the knot in a private ceremony in early 2023 but confirmed their marriage in October 2023.

It is pertinent to mention that The Art of Racing in the Rain star and The Girl from Monday actress are pregnant with their second child.