PTI telethon today to raise funds for flood victims

ISLAMABAD: Billing floods as a test from Allah, PTI chief and former premier Imran Khan Sunday announced to hold a telethon on Monday (today) to raise funds from within the country and overseas Pakistanis for the victims. In this connection, Imran chaired a meeting at Banigala.

“There is a test from Allah in the form of floods in Pakistan, and because of that a large number of Pakistanis have been affected by this situation,” he noted.

Imran said he would be doing a telethon at 9:30 pm and raising money from the nation and expats for flood victims. He wanted all Pakistanis to participate in the telethon and contribute to this noble cause to the best of their ability.

He explained that a committee, headed by Sania Nishtar, will look into all funding matters while representatives of all the provinces will be present in the committee. “We will continue to distribute it among the flood victims as the money comes in. I will wait for all my Pakistanis in telethon Monday night,” he remarked.

Earlier, Imran chaired a meeting, which was attended by Central Senior Vice President Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Dr. Senator Sania Nishtar and senators Saifullah Khan Niazi, Shibli Faraz and Iftikhar Durrani.



The meeting held a special discussion on planning the telethon and how to provide relief to the victims. They also deliberated upon the contours of the proposed historic telethon and participation of a large number of donors.

The PTI will carry out relief activities with the funds collected for the flood victims throughout Pakistan. People will be encouraged to donate generously for relief activities through a vigorous advertising campaign while PTI’s Imran Tigers will participate in relief activities as per special instructions of the party chairman.

Statements by Fawad and some other party members that despite the floods, the PTI would continue holding its public meetings had triggered a debate across the social media circles and also evoked criticism.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged for putting aside politics for the time being to focus on flood rescue and relief activities. Fawad had charged that ‘thieves’ wanted to prolong their rule under this proposal.

Separately, PTI Central Secretary General Asad Umar presided over a meeting of PTI Sindh leaders. The meeting was attended by PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi, senior leaders Imran Ismail and Liaquat Jatoi. Besides, senior leaders Arbab Ghulam Rahim, Ghaus Ali Shah, Tahir Shah and Mubeen Jatoi along with others also attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed in detail the political situation in Sindh and the devastation caused by the floods. In the meeting, in the light of the directives of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, a plan was made on the relief activities for the flood victims.

In Sindh, special instructions have been issued to all the organisations of PTI to help the flood victims. The meeting also formulated a strategy to provide relief to the people trapped in floods.