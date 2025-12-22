Gold peaks at $4,400 for the first time

Gold prices reached a record high for the first time on Monday December 22, 2025 marking at $4,400 per ounce.

As reported, spot gold climbed 1.7% to $4,413.01 per ounce after hitting a record high of $4,420.01 earlier in the session.

Moreover, U.S. gold futures for February delivery rose 1.4% to $4,446.70 per ounce, reports Reuters.

According to financial experts, the additional price hike of yellow metal is propelled by expectations of U.S. rate cuts and continued safe-haven buying, while silver followed suit, soaring to a new record high driven by a more accommodative US policy outlook and rising geopolitical tensions.

While global economic uncertainties, including ongoing trade tensions, have also contributed to high demand for gold as a store of value.

Experts informs that investors are increasingly anticipating additional rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, which lowers the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets, supporting higher prices.

Traders have increasingly priced in two Federal Reserve cuts in 2026, helped by softer recent US data and louder political pressure for easier policy.

In addition to that, the rally has not been limited to gold as silver, platinum, and palladium have also gained sharply as positioning and supply dynamics tightened.

Silver jumped as much as 3.4%, pushing toward $70 an ounce, while palladium surged about 5% and platinum extended gains for an eighth straight session, trading above $2,000 for the first time since 2008.