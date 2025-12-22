History made: Jacob Duffy breaks Richard Hadlee’s 40-year wickets record

Jacob Duffy made record-breaking history on Monday by smashing legendary Richard Hadlee’s 40-year-old record of taking the most wickets for New Zealand in 2025.

The 31-year-old fast bowler sealed the record during New Zealand’s 2-0 test series win over West Indies, taking 23 wickets across three matches at an average of 15.43.

On the whole, the New Zealand cricketer’s wicket tally reached 81 in his 36 matches, outshining Hadlee’s previous mark of 79 achieved in 1985 in 23 matches.

Duffy took 39 innings to smash the record at an average of 17.11. On the other hand, Hadlee achieved his tally in 29 innings at an average of 18.51.

After making his Test debut against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo on August 7, 2025, Duffy enjoyed a remarkable breakout year. He finished the year 2025 with 25 wickets from just four matches.

Moreover, he secured a well-deserved Player of the Series award after claiming a five-wicket haul in each of three tests.

Besides 25 Test wickets, Duffy also dismissed 21 batters in 11 ODIs and 35 batters in 21 T20Is played in 2025.

In a post-game interview Duffy said, “I saw that list of most wickets in a calendar year at lunchtime, and there were some amazing names on it. To be on any sort of list alongside players like that is really special.”