Robotaxis coming to UK: Uber, Lyft partner with Baidu for trials

Uber technologies and Lyft are collaborating with China-based tech giant Baidu to test robotaxis in the UK next year, aiming to dominate the position in the global race to commercialize autonomous vehicles.

The following announcement also positions the UK as a major ground for launching large-scale robotaxi services.

According to Lyft CEO David Risher, the company will launch the trials of Baidu’s initial fleet of dozens of vehicles in 2026.

He said in a post on X, “Riders across the city will be the first in the region to experience Baidu’s Apollo Go vehicles. We expect to start testing our initial fleet with dozens of vehicles next year - pending regulatory approval - through the Lyft and Freenow ecosystem, with plans to scale to hundreds from there.”

Meanwhile, Uber announced the plans regarding its first pilot which is expected to start in the first half of 2026.

The company said, “We are excited to accelerate Britain’s leadership in the future of mobility, bringing another safe and reliable travel option to Londoners next year.”

The recent trial project will further cement Baidu’s growing global dominance as it is competing against other players like Alphabet’s Waymo and WeRide.

The UK has become a center of attention for driverless taxi companies. The British government has announced plans in which autonomous vehicles will be allowed on public roads, starting in spring 2026.

London has also developed a “Vision Zero” goal with an aim to eliminate transport-driven serious injuries and deaths by 2041. To materialize this vision, robotaxi technology will play a significant role.

Alphabet’s Waymo is expected to start trials in London this month. Meanwhile, WeRide and Baidu have initiated operations in the Middle East and Switzerland.