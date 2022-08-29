Nawaz directs workers to focus on flood relief

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif. —File Photo

LONDON: PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif Sunday directed all party leaders and workers to get involved in the relief efforts for flood victims and leave all their prior commitments as “this is not the time for politics.”

In a televised message, the party supremo appealed to affluent individuals to generously support the flood-hit people across Pakistan. Nawaz acknowledged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s efforts during the time of catastrophe. He revealed that the party’s Vice-President Maryam Nawaz is also going to review the ongoing relief work and personally visit flood-hit areas, reported Geo News.

“PM Shehbaz and Maryam will hold the hands of all flood-victims,” he said, assuring that they will not leave the victims alone during these tough times. The former prime minister said that this is a time to revisit one’s own actions. “Floods are indeed a huge natural disaster. Thousands of people have died and millions are left homeless,” he said, adding it is the time to generously help the victims.

Nawaz has also appealed to set up relief camps for flood-affected people and has asked to provide them with tents to ensure shelter. “Distressed people are awaiting your help, as floods have caused widespread destruction,” he remarked, requesting his party workers and the nation to donate to those in need.

