PM Shahbaz orders speedy relief efforts amid havoc caused by torrential rains, flooding

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Monday issued directives to speed up rescue and relief efforts and ensure rehabilitation of affectees in the flood-hit areas across Pakistan, particularly in Sindh and Balochistan.

PM has directed to organise a donor conference to rehabilitate affectees. He has asked relevant authorities, as well as federal and provincial governments to brief international organisations regarding the devastating impact of floods in the country and the subsequent relief work being carried out in severely-hit areas.

The PM has also urged people to donate to the Prime Minister Relief Fund to help affectees.

He has also directed the immediate provision of 40,000 tents and 100,000 packets of ration to calamity-hit areas.

According to the PM Office, Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan Mir Abdul Qaddus Bizenjo, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and other relevant authorities were also present during the meeting.



CM Balochistan briefed PM Shahbaz on the extent of damage caused in the wake of the floods across the province and the ongoing relief operations.

Apart from the providing affectees with essentials items such as tents, food and drinking water, the prime minister also directed provincial administrations to ensure the provision of flood relief fund worth Rs25,000 to each affected family.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Government of Balochistan and Ministry of Planning were ordered to ensure emergency measures across all affected sites.

The PM strictly warned relevant authorities against leniency or disruption during the ongoing relief activities.

PM Shahbaz emphasized on extending immediate help to people affected by the calamity till the completion of the combined survey and rehabilitation. Authorities have also been directed to repair infrastructure damaged during the flooding in order to ensure seamless relief activity.

Pakistan Army and FC to the rescue

Troops of the Pakistan Army have been engaged in continuous assistance of civil administration in the areas affected by floods in Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab, a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations read.

The military’s media wing added that army troops are busy in rescue and relief activities, shifting people to safer places.

“Army medical doctors and paramedic teams are treating flood victims,” ISPR stated, adding that the troops are also distributing rations and cooked meals to help affectees.

In Sindh, Pakistan army has reached Saim Nullah, District Khairpur Sindh to safeguard flood affectees where over 200 houses have been damaged.

The relief work was carried out by soldiers from the Pano Aqil garrison, which shifted affectees to safer locations and provided medical aid to those in need.

Troops of army and Frontier Corps (FC) continue to assist local administrations in Quetta, Pishin, Qila Saif Ullah, Ziarat, Zhob, Loralai and Noshki.

ISPR stated that teams Pakistan army, FC, PDMA and civil administration are shifting people to safer places. They are also being provided with edibles and other essential amenities.

Pakistan army has set up relief camps in Naseerabad, Duki and, Lasbela, in addition to medical camps being administered by the military and FC to ensure free treatment and medicines, the military’s media wing shared in a statement.

Efforts by the army has also underway to rapidly restore communication infrastructure.

“Beside free inter and intra district links, Road Zhob-DI Khan has also been restored,” ISPR said.

Troops of Pakistan army are also carrying out relief activities and providing medical care to affected population in areas across Punjab incuding Vehari, Rajan Pur, and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Death toll in Sindh and Balochistan amid floods

Hundreds of people have so far lost their lives in the on-going floods across the country. Due to the catastrophic impact of rainfall in Balochistan, death toll in the province has reached 225, with at least nine lives lost on Monday.

In Sindh’s Larkana district, more than 200 houses have been ravaged and flooding has claimed the lives of 22 people in the span of three days.

More than 2000 homes are destroyed and eight people have died in Tando Allahyar. In Sukkur, 51 people have lost their lives, while in Khairpur 41 people have bene killed due to flooding, in addition to loss of property as well.

Infrastructural damage following floods in Sindh have resulted in villages being stranded.



Due to incessant rains and flooding, the Punjab-Balochistan highway remains closed.

Educational institutions across the province have been closed till August 27.

Pakistan Railways suspends train operations

Following the havoc wreaked by ongoing torrential rains across Sindh and Balochistan, Pakistan Railways has temporarily suspended operations of 10 more up and down trains.