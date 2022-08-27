PM Shahbaz urges unity to overcome crisis as floods wreak havoc

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif along with Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah visits flood victims in the province. Photo: PM Office

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday visited different flood-hit areas in Sindh, and urged “to rise above our differences and stand by our people who need us today”.



The premier make the appeal after his visit to Sujawal, where he received a detailed briefing from the departments concerned regarding the ongoing rescue and relief operations in the province.

PM Shahbaz said that a collective policy will be framed in collaboration with the provinces for the relief and rehabilitation of flood affectees.



“We will have to work relentlessly and collectively to overcome the situation caused by floods,” he added. The prime minister said that the floods caused large-scale devastations in different parts of the country.

PM Shahbaz vowed to steer the country out of the challenge posed by the floods and put it on the path of development through collective efforts.

PM Shahbaz appeals for donations

He once again appealed to the philanthropists and industrialists to come forward and donate generously for the help of flood affected population, Radio Pakistan reported.

The PM said that the federal government has given a grant of Rs15 billion fifteen to Sindh for the relief and rehabilitation work.

He said other provinces will also be given grants to enable them to work with the National Disaster Management Authority to address the current situation.

He reiterated that Rs25,000 will be provided to each affected family through Benazir Income Support Program. The prime minister maintained that Rs38 billion rupees have been allocated for this purpose.

He also commended the rescue and relief efforts being carried out by armed forces, police and provincial authorities.