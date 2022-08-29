Gen Bajwa seeks help of affluent, expats, friendly countries

—ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Sunday appealed to well-off community in the country, expatriates and friendly countries to come forward and help out the flood-hit people as the government and armed forces alone could not accomplish the task of rehabilitation with limited resources of the country.

“I appeal to well-off people to come forward and help out their brothers and sisters in this difficult time of their lives,” the COAS said in his appeal. He said the federal government and provincial governments and armed forces were making all-out efforts, but their resources were limited. “You people come forward and assist flood-hit population in whatever way you can do, so that we can rehabilitate them,” General Bajwa said.

The COAS said that the rescue and relief operation had almost been completed, but the rehabilitation process would take years to complete the task, the support of the whole nation would be required. He said that they had also requested the friendly countries for help in this difficult time.

He expressed the hope that friendly countries would come forward to help Pakistan in this hour of need. “I also appeal on behalf of the Government of Pakistan and on behalf of people of Pakistan to our expats and our friends abroad to come forward and help these people in very, very difficult situation,” he added.



Gen Bajwa was sure that Pakistani expats, as usual, would not disappoint their brothers back in Pakistan. He said he himself visited various parts of Balochistan and Sindh and witnessed that flood and rains caused devastation and damage to the infrastructure on a large scale. He said the federal and provincial governments, armed forces and welfare organisations were making all-out efforts for providing relief to the affected population.