Funds allocated for Badin flood victims deducted

KARACHI: The BISP funds allocated for the Badin district flood victims were said to be deducted as reported on Sunday.

Taking notice of the incident, provincial minister Ismail Rahoo directed the assistant commissioner Badin to address the issue and ensure provision of clean drinking water and tent at the BISP centre.

Meanwhile, five profiteers selling a Rs7,000 tent for Rs27,000 were arrested in Hyderabad, while in Sukkur a man accused of embezzling the flood relief funds was arrested. It is pertinent to mention that after airing of news on Geo News, the authorities paid heed to the Sukkur flood victims and addressed their concerns.