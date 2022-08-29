Floods: water sector suffers from bad governance

Water is most precious natural resource. It is a major driver of ecosystem and life. It is cradle of civilisations and helped them flourish. It gives life to barren lands and creates food system for the survival of humanity and living creatures. It is a source of one of cleanest and widely available renewable sources of energy.

However, mismanagement of water can turn it into source of destruction, and Pakistan is perfect example on this front. Nature has bestowed Pakistan with precious resource of water, but the country does not have any parallel to bad governance of water sector.

On top of that, political parties have politicised the water sector. It is unfortunate that Pakistani politicians are master in making everything political. They do not have political wisdom to solve the issues.

Owning to brainless politics, Pakistan is stuck between too much water and no water which has turned Pakistan into home of water-related disasters for some time. Pakistan started the 21st Century with severe and prolonged drought from 1999 to 2003. The drought played havoc with the life of people and their livelihoods. Balochistan, parts of southern Punjab and Sindh were among the areas worst impacted. It was estimated millions of animals died. It exposed the common and poor people to unbearable losses.

They lost their livelihoods and poverty increased sharply in these areas. Many of them had no option but to migrate to survive the impacts of droughts. Then in 2010 country was ravaged by unprecedented flood. It was followed by a series of floods from 2010 onwards. Floods shattered livelihoods at a massive scale and displaced people on a large scale.

Floods and droughts were tagged to climate change, while the government shed off its responsibilities. The successive government used climate change as slogan and miserably failed to deliver.

They remained busy in pleasing the international players and ignored the local dynamics. The analysis of ground realities identified adaptation as most urgent required action. Climate Change Policy 2012 and Framework for Implementation of Climate Change Policy also highlighted the urgency to go for adaptation.

National Economic and Environment Development Study (NEEDs) of Pakistan produced the same conclusion and provided a comprehensive guideline for actions. Further, vulnerability index also supports the national studies and policies findings and gives highest priority to adaptation.

Regrettably, the actions are not reflecting the importance of adaptation urged in the government policies and frameworks. Pakistan is focusing more on mitigation activities like plantation, electric vehicles etc.

These are good initiatives. It will help Pakistan in long run to meet the emission targets. However, adaptation is direly needed in the context of Pakistan which is not getting required attention leave alone prioritisation. There is no major drive to push for adaptation, and even National Action Plan for Adaptation is not ready yet.

Now, we are facing consequences of ignorance. We ignored climate change, water governance and now nature is punishing us. Water is back with its full might and power of destruction. According to the National Disaster Management Authority, about 218,000 houses were completely destroyed and 452,000 damaged.

Further, two million acres of crops and orchids were impacted and 793,900 livestock died. In addition to that, 3,000km of roads and 145 bridges were damaged. It will not end here. Pakistan needs to be ready to face the aftermaths of floods. Once the water goes down, a new cycle of disasters and challenges will emerge.

First, there is fear of spread of waterborne diseases and dengue. Children will be more prone to these diseases. Besides, trauma would be another challenge. Women health will be a major concern as they have specific health requirements. It has been observed that during the floods, women’s needs are ignored which create health problems.

Second, hundreds of thousands of people have lost their livelihoods. Economic status of millions of people has been jeopardized by the floods. They will be looking for livelihoods for their revival. Third, there is a serious threat to food security of nation. Floods damaged crops and food reserves all over the country.

It is feared food insecurity will increase by 10-12 percent. The assumption is based on the data of 2010 floods. According to independent data, Pakistan in 2010 witnessed an increase of 10 percent in food insecurity (48 percent to 58 percent). It is a scary picture as food insecurity is already exceedingly high in Pakistan (58.8 percent).

However, the impacts will not be equally distributed and poor sections of the society will have to bear worst impacts. Poor people will be facing dual-edge problem. They have lost their sources of income, assets and economic opportunities. On the other hand, they will have no food. Farming community, especially small farmers, will be the worst-hit segment.

Besides, food insecurity will not only increase in flood-affected areas but also in the cities. Owning to lower availability and higher prices, it will be difficult for the middle class and the poor to maintain their food basket. For example, onion, which was Rs70/kg last week, is now being sold at Rs300/kg. This is only one example.

Experts are warning about a potential human crisis. Therefore, it is suggested all the governments, political parties and stakeholders join hands to combat the situation. Otherwise, everyone will be a loser and the country will face worst human tragedy of its history.