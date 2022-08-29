Children’s mock parliament calls for promoting education

Speakers at the Hamdard Naunehal Assembly on Saturday stressed the need for promoting education and improving health of the children for a greater progress and prosperity of the country.

The session of the Hamdard Naunehal Assembly, which is a forum that works as a mock parliament for the children in order to train the young generation in the economic and social matters of the country and help them come up with suggestions for the socioeconomic problems, was organised at a local hotel.

Speaking on the occasion, Sadia Rashid, the chancellor of the Hamdard University and president of the Hamdard Foundation Pakistan, said the idea for establishing a parliamentary forum for children was the brainchild of Hakim Muhammad Said, the founder of the Hamdard Foundation, who was a personification of patriotism and loved the children of the country.

She added that Said believed that in order to lead our homeland towards the destiny of success and prosperity, it was mandatory to develop the spirit of patriotism among the hearts

and minds of the Pakistan children.

Writer Anwar Maqsood paid glowing tribute to Said for establishing an innovative forum. He praised the discipline of the forum stating that it could have been held in the National Assembly of Pakistan.

He recalled Said’s belief that enriching the children of Pakistan would automatically enrich the country. He added that the late philanthropist worked extensively for the promotion of education and health of the children.

Nausheen Raza also eulogised the services of Said for the people of Pakistan, particularly children. She said that parents had a great responsibility of taking care of their children.

Adeel Azhar said the Hamdard Naunehal Assembly had played a great role in grooming the children of the country. He recalled that Said used to mingle with children with great affection and love.

Child rights activist Shaista Ilyas said Said provided an opportunity for political talk to the children through the Naunehal Assembly which was something innovative.

Hakim Muhammad Usman, deputy director programmes of the Naunehal Assembly, said Said was a great personality whose vision was enlightenment of the future generations. He added that through the efforts of Said, international youth and health conferences were also held in which foreign students also participated.

Pakistan Navy official Syed Rizwan Hussain Shah and other guests also spoke on the occasion. A tableau was also held at the event that enthralled the audience.