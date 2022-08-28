OIC Secretary General, Hissein Brahim Taha. Twitter/OIC_OCI

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General, Hissein Brahim Taha, has expressed deep sorrow over the casualties, massive destruction of property and loss of life resulting from floods in Pakistan. Meanwhile, the President of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and President of Iran Syed Ebrahim Raisi phoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday and offered an all-out help for the flood victims.

In a statement the OIC Secretary General, Hissein Brahim Taha, while offering sincere condolences to the government and people of Pakistan, expressed sympathies to the victims of the floods and appealed to all member states, Islamic humanitarian organisations and the international community at large for emergency assistance to mitigate the suffering of the affected populations.

President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan phoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday and offered all-out help for flood victims in Pakistan. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif briefed the Turkish president on the latest situation on floods in Pakistan and the government’s efforts to provide relief on an emergency basis.

Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurengzeb said the prime minister highlighted that Pakistan is enduring an unprecedented monsoon weather since mid-June 2022, with record rainfall and this had caused massive devastation in various parts of the country, resulting in loss of human lives, livelihoods and extensive damage to infrastructure.



She said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif remarked that despite that the rainfall had severely damaged infrastructure, the government was making all efforts to reach out to affected areas and assist people in their relocation and through delivery of aid.

The prime minister shared that Pakistan had prepared a “UN Flash Appeal” which would be launched on 30 August 2022, she said adding Shehbaz Sharif expressed the hope that the international community would contribute towards meeting the funding requirements of the Flash Appeal.

Shehbaz thanked President Erdogan for humanitarian relief aid. In the bilateral context, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed the commitment to boost relations in all areas. He also thanked President Erdogan for Turkiye’s unflinching support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Marriyum Aurengzeb said that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan commiserated with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on loss of lives and extensive damage due to severe rainfall and floods. He added that Turkiye would always support Pakistan.

Meanwhile, President of Iran Syed Ebrahim Raisi, during a telephone call with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, conveyed solidarity with Pakistan and assured of support in relief assistance in all areas.

The prime minister thanked President Raisi for his sympathy on the flood situation. In the bilateral context, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed commitment to boost relations in all areas. He also conveyed appreciation for Iran’s steadfast support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mariana Baabar adds: Turkiye and the United Kingdom on Saturday reached out to Pakistan with the latter providing £1.5m for flood relief. Turk Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusiglu telephoned his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who thanked him for the timely flood relief assistance.

“Received a call from my brother Melvut Cavusiglu. Briefed my Turkish counterpart on widespread damages caused by unprecedented rain and floods. Thanked for Turkiye’s timely dispatch of team for flood relief assistance. Pakistan and Turkiye always stood by each other in times of crisis,” Bilawal said in a Tweet.

“The foreign minister highlighted that since June 2022, Pakistan witnessed highest rainfall on record. This caused widespread flooding and landslides, with extreme repercussions for human lives, livelihoods, livestock, property and infrastructure. The disaster would likely be compounded by riverine floods as well,” said the Foreign Office quoting the foreign minister.

Bilawal stressed that the extensive damage to infrastructure was impeding relocation of people to safer areas and effective delivery of assistance. He shared with his Turkish counterpart that Pakistan had prepared a “UN Flash Appeal” which would be launched on August 30. He hoped that the international community would contribute towards meeting the funding requirements of the Flash Appeal.

“Thank you United Kingdom” was another Tweet from Bilawal, thanking British High Commissioner Christian Turner for massive flood relief. Turner had tweeted: “This is a time to stand together: Britain is providing urgent support of £1.5m for flood relief.”