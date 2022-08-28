UN to make $160m ‘flash appeal’ to help Pak flood victims

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has received a significant and immediate response to his request for international assistance in dealing with the catastrophic floods and relief activities.

On Friday, the prime minister had briefed diplomats of important countries on floods and massive devastation caused by them.

According to diplomatic sources, the participants in the meeting, including ambassadors and high commissioners, instantly informed their respective countries about the situation in Pakistan. The briefing was attended by ambassadors and high commissioners of the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Japan, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Korea, Australia, France, Bahrain, Oman and Saudi Arabia, besides officials of the World Food Programme.

The United Nations will make a “flash appeal” to the international community on August 30 for $160 million to help the people affected by floods.

According to the Foreign Ministry sources, the appeal will begin simultaneously from Geneva and Islamabad. The appeal from the United Nations will be of paramount importance for provision of assistance to the victims from the international community.

It should be noted that a “flash appeal” is made in a case when a country immediately requires help to deal with unexpected natural disasters for a lack of resources.