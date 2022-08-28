Arch-rivals Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup today

Babar Azam and Rohit Sharma having light chat in Dubai ahead of today's match in the Asia Cup 2022. Twitter

ISLAMABAD: As all eyes are focused on Sunday’s mother of all matches, the top-heavy Pakistan are expected to go into the Asia Cup opener against India in Dubai with the usual formation of three pacers and two spinners.

The Green-shirts preparations have been rocked by one after another injury, limiting the available options. And, in all likelihood the team pace attack will be led by Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf with Mohammad Husnain expected to be included as the third seamer.

In the spin department, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz are likely to be supported by all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmad. Pakistan will be without injured Shaheen Shah Afridi and Wasim Jr.

The Green-shirts have the option of including either Husnain or Shahnawaz Dahani as the third seamer in the playing lineup. Husnain for his recent exposure in The Hundred is expected to get a preference. However, there is even chance of including all four seamers, if playing track demands so.



In batting, Pakistan will be relying heavily on the form of top three -- captain Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman. The trio will carry Pakistan’s hopes in the batting line up with Kushdil Shah and Shadab are there to act as finishers.

Injury also hit India ahead of the match as the team will be without ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel. However, the absence of these players will not reduce the competitiveness between the two sides eager to make a winning start to the competition.

Sunday’s match will also be the first time the two sides will meet following their clash in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 at the same venue when Pakistan won by 10 wickets. Provided both Pakistan and India progress to the Super Four stage from Group A, which also includes Hong Kong, they will meet again on Sunday, September 4, with one eye on the September 11 final. However, before that, they will have to overcome the challenges of the top-two sides from Group B, which comprise Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam: “I know there is tremendous excitement in both the countries but for us, it is just another game. Our preparations have been excellent and we will take the field oozing with confidence.

“Our victory over India 11 months ago at the same venue is a good reference point, but that’s all. While we will continue to reflect on it positively, Sunday and any other matches down the line will be new fixtures that will be played in new conditions. I have always believed you don’t need any additional motivation to play and perform for Pakistan. Representing your country at a global stage itself is a huge honour and pride, and the objective is always to make the country proud.

“We have a squad full of quality cricketers and match-winners, who will step-up in the absence of Shaheen Shah Afridi and take additional responsibility during the tournament. In the 2021 T20 World Cup, we have already demonstrated we are not a one-man squad. In five league matches, we had five different players. I was actually touched by the way they met Shaheen Shah Afridi during Thursday’s training session and expressed their support to him. The visuals of the players interacting with each other were also heartwarming and reflected the respect and friendship they enjoy. But on the match day, everything will be kept aside and players from either side will come hard at each other in an effort to overpower the other,” Babar Azam said.

In a head to head, India lead Pakistan 7-2. However, in the past 12 months, India have played 29 matches and won 22, while Pakistan have played 13 matches and lost two.

This will be the 15th edition of the Asia Cup since its inception in 1984, but only the second time it will be played in a T20 format. India had won the 2016 event in Bangladesh played in the T20 format, while Pakistan had finished third.

Pakistan (from) -- Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.

India (from) -- Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Y Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.