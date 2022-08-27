Pak Vs Ind: What would be Pakistan's playing XI against India for Asia Cup 2022 encounter?

Playing XI. — Instagram/@therealpcb/File

DUBAI: Pakistan's cricket team will take to the field with three fast bowlers in its first match against India in Asia Cup 2022.

Captain Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, and Asif Ali are part of the batting line-up.

The bowling side for match against India includes Shahnawaz Dahani, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah.



Fans have been waiting for the tournament's most-anticipated match with bated breath to watch the two arch-rivals play head-to-head on August 28 in Dubai International Stadium.

Virat Kolhi, earlier, was all praises about Pakistan's Babar Azam during an interview.

He termed Babar as the "top batsman in the world right now across formats, performing so consistently".



Earlier, KL Rahul has shared his excitement to play against Pakistan during the match to be held on Sunday.

"We are all very excited. As players we always look forward to this India-Pak clash as we don't play each other anywhere else but these big tournaments," Rahul said while speaking to reporters on August 26.