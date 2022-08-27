Virat Kohli showers praises on Babar Azam ahead of Asia Cup match

KARACHI: Former Indian captain and star player Virat Kohli has showered praises on Pakistan Cricket team’s captain Babar Azam.

In an interview, Kohli said that it is amazing to watch Babar play and cricket need players like him.



The Indian batter also highlighted how Babar has always been full of respect towards him.

“The first interaction I had with him (Babar) was in 2019 World Cup, after the game in Manchester, him and Imad, Imad, I've known since Under 19 cricket because we played against each other. So, Imad said Babar wanted to have a chat, we sat down and spoke about the game. I saw a lot of regard and respect from him from day one,” Kohli recalled.

“And that hasn't changed regardless of the fact that he's probably the top batsman in the world right now across formats, performing so consistently. I don't see his attitude or his approach changing towards me, which is a very good sign of someone who's very grounded in his in his foundations of his upbringing and his cricketing foundations as well are very solid,” the former Indian captain mentioned.

Virat said that he has always enjoyed watching Babar play.

The Indian batter further added, about Babar, that these kinds of players, these kinds of characters, they go a long way.

“They inspire a lot of people, and I see that happening with him as well,” Virat said.

Talking about his meeting with Babar on sidelines of practice sessions of both the teams ahead of their match in Asia Cup, Virat said that he congratulated Babar for how he's been playing and told him how amazing to watch him play

“I wished him all the best and he deserves all of this,” Kohli said.

“You need to have players like him to keep all cricket exciting and that is the reality of the situation now,” the Indian cricketer concluded.