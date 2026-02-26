Sidney Crosby injury news shakes Penguins after Olympic tournament

Sidney Crosby will miss at least four weeks for the Pittsburgh Penguins because of a lower body injury suffered at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

The 38-year-old center was injured during the second period of Team Canada’s 4-3 overtime win against Team Czechia in the quarterfinals on February 18.

He missed Canada’s semifinal win against Finland and did not play in the 2-1 overtime loss to the United States in the gold medal game.

"A lot closer than I thought. I didn't think it was necessarily going to be an option. So, the fact that I even had a chance or was close to it, yeah, the staff there was unbelievable. ... But unfortunately, it wasn't something I could do,” he said according to NHL.

Crosby declined to reveal specifics about the injury.

"I probably could," Crosby said, "but probably won't."

The Penguins captain leads Pittsburgh with 59 points in 56 games this season. Defenseman Kris Letang told reporters: "He's the type of guy that will play through a lot of things. It takes a lot to take him down and make him miss games. But in this case, I think we're looking at him getting healthy and making sure he takes the time that he needs to come back strong."

Pittsburgh returns from the Olympic break Thursday against the New Jersey Devils.