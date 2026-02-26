Yankees honour CC Sabathia with No. 52 retirement this September

The New York Yankees will retire CC Sabathia’s No. 52 and dedicate a plaque in his honour at Monument Park before their September 26 game against the Baltimore Orioles.

The team announced Wednesday that Sabathia will become the 24th Yankees player or manager to have his number retired.

A 2025 inductee to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, Sabathia is the first Yankee to receive the honor since Paul O’Neill’s No. 21 was retired on August 21, 2022.

Sabathia played a key role in the Yankees’ 2009 World Series title, the franchise’s 27th championship.

He signed a seven year, $161 million contract before that season, then the largest deal ever given to a free agent pitcher.

In 2009, Sabathia went 19-8 with a 3.37 ERA in 34 starts.

He also dominated in the postseason, earning American League Championship Series MVP honors after going 2-0 with a 1.13 ERA against the Angels.

Sabathia joins former teammates Derek Jeter, Andy Pettitte, Jorge Posada and Mariano Rivera in Monument Park.