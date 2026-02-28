OKC vs Nuggets: NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 36 in fiery overtime win

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 36 points in his return from an abdominal strain as OKC defeated the Denver Nuggets with 127-121 in overtime on Friday night in a heated NBA matchup.

The reigning MVP missed nine games before returning to the lineup and he did not play in overtime, but the Thunder still secured the win in the extra period.

Nikola Jokic finished with 23 points, 17 rebounds and 14 assists for Denver. He was involved in a fourth-quarter altercation with Lu Dort, who was ejected after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul.

Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 39 points after being listed as questionable with an illness.

Gilgeous-Alexander was assessed a technical foul early after throwing the ball at Jokic following contact after a whistle and Denver’s bench also received a technical in the third quarter.

OKC trailed 59-50 at halftime as Denver shot 11 of 20 from three-point range. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 14 in the third quarter to help OKC rally.

Dort’s three-pointer in the fourth gave the Thunder an 86-85 lead before tensions boiled over.

The game was tied 107 at the end of regulation before OKC pulled away in overtime to improve its record in a tightly contested NBA rivalry .