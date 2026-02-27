Oilers vs Kings: Darcy Kuemper pulled after allowing four goals in second period

The Oilers vs Kings matchup took a sharp turn Thursday night when Los Angeles goaltender Darcy Kuemper was pulled after giving up four goals on 15 shots.

Kuemper was removed from the game with 13:11 remaining in the second period during a stoppage in play.

He headed straight to the locker room and was replaced by backup goalie Anton Forsberg.

The move came shortly after Oilers captain Connor McDavid scored a highlight-reel goal, pulling Kuemper out of position to extend Edmonton’s lead to 4-1.

Zach Hyman later added another goal against Forsberg to push the score to 5-1.

Kuemper’s early exit marked a difficult night for the Kings netminder in a key Western Conference contest.

The Kings also lost forward Joel Armia during the game as he he was ruled out with an upper-body injury, according to the Kings PR.

Edmonton continued to control play after the goaltending change as the Oilers vs Kings game shifted firmly in their favour.