India declares mentally unsound person as terrorist to defame Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Another proof of the Indian government’s nefarious propaganda to defame Pakistan has come to fore as it is presenting a mentally unsound Pakistani national as a terrorist.

Tabarak Hussain, a resident of Sabzkot village of Kotli in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and mentally unsound, was shot at and arrested on April 25, 2016 in injured condition by Indian troops after he inadvertently crossed the Line of Control in Naushera area of Rajouri district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He was returned to Pakistan after 26 months due to his mental state. Soon after his arrest, Indian army and media trained their guns at Pakistan and unleashed their propaganda to prove that Tabarak Hussain was a terrorist sent by Pakistani authorities to carry out an attack on an Indian army post, Kashmir Media Service (KMS) reported on Saturday.

However, some videos of Tabarak Hussain have emerged on social media in which he is not seemed to be a normal person and even a layman can judge that he is mentally unsound. In some of these videos, he can be seen tied with ropes and chains so that he does not leave his home or harm himself or other people.

Now the Indian officials’ claim that he was paid a meager amount of Rs30,000 by a colonel of Pakistan intelligence agency to attack the Indian army post is a blatant lie and a part of Indian nefarious attempts to defame Pakistan and its intelligence agencies at the international level.