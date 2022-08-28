COVID-19 claims another life, over 400 test positive in a week

Rawalpindi : Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 outbreak is still hitting population in Rawalpindi district and Islamabad Capital Territory though majority of people have not been following any preventive measures in the region to avoid the illness.

Data collected by 'The News' on Saturday reveals that COVID-19 claimed another life from Rawalpindi district in the last 48 hours taking death toll from the district to 1,337. It is important that as many as 96 patients suffering from coronavirus illness were in isolation at their homes in the district on Saturday but still individuals are not taking the infection's spread seriously.

In the last one week, as many as 406 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi taking tally from the region to 182,924 of which 2,367 have lost their lives due to the illness since the advent of coronavirus in Pakistan, in March 2020.

As many as 356 new patients have been tested positive from ICT in the last one week taking tally to 138,976 of which 134,140 patients have recovered while the number of active cases has been recorded as 3806 in the federal capital on Saturday. To date, a total of 1,030 patients from the federal capital have died of the illness.

Meanwhile, some 50 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district in the last seven days taking tally to 43948 of which 42,515 patients have recovered from coronavirus illness while 1,337 have died of the infection.